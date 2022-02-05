Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.60 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of LendingClub worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.54 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.