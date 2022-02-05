Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Flowserve worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

