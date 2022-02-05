Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,123,000 after acquiring an additional 876,787 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.