Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

