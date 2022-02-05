Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE AU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

