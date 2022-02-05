Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of MFA Financial worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MFA Financial by 148.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

