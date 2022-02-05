Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510,417 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 109.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 272,986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.