Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 112,253 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Flowers Foods worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.