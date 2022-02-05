Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 148,713 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Canon worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAJ stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.36. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Canon Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

