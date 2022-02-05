Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 35,629 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Overstock.com worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

