Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 88,994 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,994 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Maximus worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

