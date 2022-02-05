Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 97,845 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,845 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Celsius worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,911,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 321,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.