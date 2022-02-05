Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of BOK Financial worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

