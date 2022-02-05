Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Everest Re Group worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $285.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $218.92 and a 12-month high of $294.75. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

