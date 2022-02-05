Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 88,274 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.30 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

