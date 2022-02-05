Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Urban Outfitters worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

