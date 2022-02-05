Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Big Lots worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

