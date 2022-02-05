Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 116,112 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of C3.ai worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C3.ai by 115.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 68.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 70.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI opened at $25.18 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $176.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

