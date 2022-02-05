Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,436 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.68% of Ducommun worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $43.56 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $519.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

