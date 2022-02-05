Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 375,884 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Gannett worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gannett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gannett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

