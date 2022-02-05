Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 55,741 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of NICE worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in NICE by 11.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 873,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,055,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $202,055,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

NICE stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.04. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

