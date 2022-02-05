Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 70,462 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Mimecast worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

