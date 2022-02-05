Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,791 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.27% of Hess Midstream worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $422,000.

NYSE:HESM opened at $28.53 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $960.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 115.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

