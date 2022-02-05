Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Landstar System worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Landstar System stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.01 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

