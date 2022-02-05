Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $297.70

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.70 ($4.00) and traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.40). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 14,229 shares.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.70. The company has a market capitalization of £43.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.