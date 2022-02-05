Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,251.62

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,251.62 ($43.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,299 ($44.35). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,266.02 ($43.91), with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,251.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,307.88.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

