Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,633 shares of company stock worth $15,708,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
