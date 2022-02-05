Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,633 shares of company stock worth $15,708,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

