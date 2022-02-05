Govi (GOVI) Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Govi has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $931,504.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,760,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars.

