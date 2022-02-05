Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 772.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Graco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Graco by 508.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 87.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.88 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

