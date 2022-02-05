Graft Achieves Market Cap of $261,254.06 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 585.1% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $261,254.06 and $25,924.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00397267 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

