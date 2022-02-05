GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. GrafTech International has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

