Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,260.40

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,260.40 ($16.95) and traded as low as GBX 1,125 ($15.13). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($15.13), with a volume of 192,076 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.07) to GBX 1,325 ($17.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.77).

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

