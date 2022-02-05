Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $260.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00294215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011427 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

