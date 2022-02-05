GravityCoin Price Up 9.3% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $14,587.34 and $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,026,639 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

