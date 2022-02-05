Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 1,211,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.