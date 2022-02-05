GreenPower Motor (GPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 million.

Shares of GPV opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,092.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,827.99.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

