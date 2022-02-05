Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report sales of $774.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of GO opened at $25.25 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.