Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

