Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.67.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

ASR opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $161.53 and a twelve month high of $216.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

