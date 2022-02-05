Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.58. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 26,511 shares trading hands.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.