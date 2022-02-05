GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,847 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.