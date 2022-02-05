GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 183.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 24.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EPR Properties by 561.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

