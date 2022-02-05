GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 10,002 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.