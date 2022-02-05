GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 28,472 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

