GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.77 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 276.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $377.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

