GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Frontline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

FRO stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

