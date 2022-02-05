GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 29.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

NYSE ZYME opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

