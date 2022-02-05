GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,675 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

