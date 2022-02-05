GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head-To-Head Contrast

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GTY Technology alerts:

This table compares GTY Technology and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -79.83% -14.73% -10.26% E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

This table compares GTY Technology and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 6.09 -$44.01 million ($0.82) -6.18 E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.19 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GTY Technology and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.24%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.16%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Risk and Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E2open Parent beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.