Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $4.19 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 4% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $8,191.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00292322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011543 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,744,344 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

